Arunachal Pradesh: Cloudburst causes flood like situation in Itanagar Capital Region

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Sudden cloudburst, causing landslides, and a flood like situation within Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) has resulted in huge loss of property and normal life into a crashing halt for an hour on Sunday morning.

The cloudburst, which came around 10.30am today, hardly lasted for an hour. The aftermath was devastating and could be witnessed across the ICR. Reports of house damage, stretches of NH-415 were entirely washed away, and sector roads were blocked.

There were no reports on loss of human life, though.

The department of disaster management along with district administration immediately rushed to the affected areas and provided help to the families affected.

Itanagar Capital DC, Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta during her visit to the major flood affected areas, has advised the public to avoid visiting riverside areas and landslide prone areas. She said that the relief camps have been set up in various parts of Itanagar and its adjacent areas.

Besides relief camps, the DC informed that every possible help was provided to relocate the belongings of the affected families. In Itanagar, major impact was witnessed at Niti Vihar, Ganga area, Chandranagar, Jollang, 6-Kilo, Senkiview.

At Naharlagun, the major impact was witnessed at Press colony where the water level of the river rose to the maximum, resulting in huge damage.

Dani Salu, Secretary, Disaster Management, said that several roads in the city have been damaged, with parts of Nh-415 submerged in the rainwater, and traffic affected.

However, there are no reports of property, infrastructure damage, and any causality. He said the assessment process is being carried out by the officers.

"Thereafter, we can provide the exact loss of property," he said, appealing to the public to be alert and take extra precautionary measures.

Officers of Itanagar district administration, Itanagar municipal corporation (IMC), SDRF and local police were engaged in rescue and relief operations.

