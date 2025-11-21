Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu hails Nitish’s return as Bihar CM

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday congratulated JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time, praising the renewed leadership in the state and expressing confidence in Bihar’s developmental trajectory under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar ji on once again taking oath as the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Bihar,” Khandu said in a post on X. Extending his wishes to the new deputy chief ministers, he added, “Heartiest best wishes to Shri Samrat Choudhary ji and Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha ji on being sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.”

