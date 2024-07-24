Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu hails Union budget

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday hailed the Union budget, saying it will help in achieving the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India). The Union budget for the 2024-25 fiscal was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

“The development of investment-ready ‘plug and play’ industrial parks in or near 100 cities along with the sanctioning of 12 industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme will significantly boost industries and attract investments,” Khandu wrote on X.

“These initiatives are key to achieving the dream of #ViksitBharat, driving economic growth, and positioning India as a global industrial powerhouse,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also hailed it as an inclusive budget, fulfilling the aspirations of all sections of society.

“Be it businessmen, farmers, industrialists, women, youth or common people, all are happy,” he said. Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) president Tarh Nachung also appreciated the budget.

Nachung welcomed the government’s decision to provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education to students. It will help in overcoming a huge burden on the shoulders of the common people’s shoulder, whose children want to pursue higher education.

He also lauded the government for focusing on employment, skilling, MSMEs, saying it will immensely benefit the educated unemployed youths of the country. He said the allocation of over Rs 22,000 crore for the MSME will give a new thrust to all sectors of development.

Earlier, the ACCI, in its suggestions to the Finance Ministry, had favoured establishment of MSME sectors in the state as it has vast scope and would likely generate large employment opportunities and reduce dependence of the state consumers on outside supply.

It had also suggested proper planning and policy be framed for growth and development of the sector in the frontier state. Nachung also heaped praise on the Mudra loan limit that has been enhanced to Rs 20 lakhs from the existing Rs 10 lakhs, for those who have availed and repaid the loans.

It will help members of the business community to expand their businesses, Nachung added. Taxpayers are also happy as the government has changed the tax regime from the older one, commented S Bhowmick.

Under the new tax regime, the standard deduction for salaried employees has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. It will provide relief to crores of salaried individuals, he added.

