Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu hails Union Cabinet’s decision to continue FMBAP scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has hailed the Union Cabinet’s approval on the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), a centrally sponsored scheme.

The Cabinet has approved the continuation of FMPAB with a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of five years, from 2021–22 to 2025–26.

“I welcome the Union Cabinet’s approval on the continuation of the centrally sponsored scheme, Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), with a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of 5 years from 2021–22 to 2025–26,” Khandu posted in X on Thursday.

Under the Flood Management Programme (FMP) component, central assistance is to be provided to state governments for taking up critical works related to flood control, anti-erosion, etc.

Under the River Management and Border Areas (RMBA) component, flood control and anti-erosion works on common border rivers with neighbouring countries are to be taken up with 100 percent central assistance.

