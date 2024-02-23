Arunachal News

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu hails Union Cabinet’s decision to continue FMBAP scheme

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has hailed the Union Cabinet’s approval on the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), a centrally sponsored scheme.
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu hails Union Cabinet’s decision to continue FMBAP scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has hailed the Union Cabinet’s approval on the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), a centrally sponsored scheme.

The Cabinet has approved the continuation of FMPAB with a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of five years, from 2021–22 to 2025–26.

“I welcome the Union Cabinet’s approval on the continuation of the centrally sponsored scheme, Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), with a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of 5 years from 2021–22 to 2025–26,” Khandu posted in X on Thursday.

Under the Flood Management Programme (FMP) component, central assistance is to be provided to state governments for taking up critical works related to flood control, anti-erosion, etc.

Under the River Management and Border Areas (RMBA) component, flood control and anti-erosion works on common border rivers with neighbouring countries are to be taken up with 100 percent central assistance.

Also Read: Arunachal Staff Selection Board (SSB) brought reform in recruitment process: Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Also watch:

Arunachal Pradesh
Pema Khandu

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com