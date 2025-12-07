Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu lauds global meet on Dalai Lama’s legacy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday lauded the successful conclusion of the four-day international conference on the "cultural and historical significance of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Sixth Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso", saying the event brought together scholars from across the world to reflect on a spiritual legacy that transcends borders and faiths.

The chief minister said the institution of the Dalai Lama is not limited to Buddhists, describing it as a shared gift to humanity.

"It is a spiritual, cultural and philosophical heritage for humanity," he said in a post on X.

Khandu said the conference aimed to inspire and educate young people about "this profound institution and its timeless relevance".

Emphasizing the enduring message of peace associated with the Sixth Dalai Lama, Khandu added, "May the radiant light of His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, continue to guide us."

He also extended his wishes for the current spiritual leader, saying, "May His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama live long and bless us all."

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Swiss-based Tibetan singer Loten Namling for performing the iconic song "Aku Pema" during the valedictory function held in Tawang on Saturday.

Calling the rendition deeply moving, Khandu said, "My heartfelt thanks to Mr Loten Namling la from Switzerland for beautifully singing the iconic Tibetan song 'Aku Pema'."

He noted the special emotional resonance of the song within the Tibetan community.

"This song, sung with deep devotion, has always been associated with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, symbolizing love, reverence and an unwavering spiritual bond," he said in another social media post.

Khandu said the conference further strengthened cultural understanding and reaffirmed the region's connection with its spiritual heritage.

Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha reviews SC Cooperative Development Corporation