Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Welcomes Union Cabinet's Approval of 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal and termed it a ‘decisive step’ for the country’s future.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved the proposal for ‘one nation, one election’ as recommended by a panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

“With the Cabinet accepting the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, PM @narendramodi’s vision for a more vibrant and participative democracy takes a historic leap forward,” Khandu posted in X.

A decisive step for India’s future, the chief minister said on the microblogging site late Wednesday night. The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step, followed by synchronized local body polls within 100 days.

Modi, in a social media post on Wednesday, stated that the decision is an important step towards making the democracy even more vibrant and participative.

“The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Ram Nath Kovind, for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders,” Modi said in a post on X.

