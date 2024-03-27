Arunachal Pradesh: Congress changes candidate for Palin constituency

New Delhi: Congress has fielded Tarh Johny as the party candidate for the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh from the Palin Assembly constituency.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Tarh Johny, in place of Takam Pario as the party candidate for the upcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh from 18 - Palin-ST Assembly constituency.” the All India Congress Committee said.

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded former Arunchal Pradesh Chief Minister and President of APCC Nabam Tuki from West Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency and former Minister Bosiram Siram has been nominated as candidate for 2-East Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency.

The Election Commission on Sunday changed the date of counting of votes in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls from June 4 to June 2. The decision was taken because the term of the two Assemblies is till June 2, which means elections have to be wrapped up on or before that date, said the EC, in a press release.

Elections for the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will take place on April 19. The elections will be held in a single phase in the state and the votes will be counted on June 2.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, has fielded Tapir Gao, the state president of the BJP, for the Arunachal East seat and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for the Arunachal West seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the Assembly elections of 2019, the BJP triumphed, and Pema Khandu was appointed as the chief minister. Earlier in the 2019 state assembly polls, the BJP bagged 41 seats, while Congress managed to get only 4 seats in the 60 member legislative assembly. (ANI)

