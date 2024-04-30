Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee alleges violation of election guidelines, demands repoll

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded the state election commission to conduct a repoll at 22-Dingsar polling station under Nacho assembly constituency of Upper Subansiri district, alleging that around 134 voters were denied to vote.

Claiming that the Returning Officer (RO), Presiding Officers (PO) and their team of 22-Dingsar and 45-Lengi polling stations for violating the guidelines of RPA, 1951 and conduct of election rules 1961, APCC also demanded the commission to initiate action against the officials and conduct repoll at 45-Lingi as well.

Toko Mina, the APCC Vice President, told reporters that the repoll conducted at 45-Lengi and 22-Dingsa polling station on April 24 last witnessed violation of the entire guidelines of the election process by the official. She said that at 22-Dingsar polling station, out of the total 319 voters, only 185 voters casted their votes.

She said that the entire voting process was stopped when irregularities were detected in the EVM after the break. The numbers of voters in the EVM were showcasing 235. However, in the register, the number of voter entries was only185.

Mina said the technicians clearly stated that the polling team had not erased the data of a mock poll conducted in the morning hours. Due to which the EVM was showcasing incorrect figures. Following which the RO and the PO verbally assured for repoll.

Subsequently, the voting process was stopped and the voters were asked to return home.

“When asked for the form 17c by the INC polling agent, the officials denied it by verbal assurance for repoll. Also, the sealing of EVM was not done at the polling station, which is also in violation of the guidelines of EC,” she added.

Likewise, Mina said that, in 45-Lengi polling stations, the INC polling agents were not allowed to note down the serial numbers of EVM, VVPAT and the voting unit. The polling agent was asked to be seated outside the polling booth due to non-arrangement of seating.

“It clearly indicates that there has been gross violation of the basic provision of the conduct of election rules of 1961. The rights of the polling agents were denied. This indicates that the entire voting process has been compromised,” she said, adding that the EC can verify the claims through the CCTV footage.

On the issue of the double voting system, she said the electoral offences were made when the District Election Officer (DEO) openly announced to allow a person with a double voter list to cast a vote.

Mina said that the double voters who were earlier disallowed to cast vote came back and casted vote again. The APCC has submitted the list of voters to the EC, and the claims can be verified from the CCTV footage as well.

“The entire election process in the 22-Dingsar and 45-Lengi polling stations was compromised by the ignoring the RPA, 1951 and conduct of election rules 1961 by the PO, RO and their team. Therefore, APCC demands immediate repoll in both the polling stations for a free and fair election,” she added.

