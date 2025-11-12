Arunachal Pradesh: Court sentences man to 20 years’ RI for raping minor girl

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Special Judge (POCSO) Court in Pasighat, East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, has sentenced Bomdo Tali to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

According to police, the case dates back to November 27, 2023, when the victim lodged a written complaint alleging that Tali had sexually assaulted her.

Based on the FIR, the police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Pasighat Women Police Station.

Inspector Ojum Riba, then officer-in-charge of the Women Police Station, led the investigation.

Her diligent and professional investigation ensured a strong prosecution that ultimately led to the conviction, East Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Lamba said in a statement on Tuesday.

On completion of the trial, the Special Judge convicted Tali under multiple sections, awarding the following punishments: six months’ simple imprisonment under Section 342 (wrongful confinement); three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 354B (use of criminal force with intent to disrobe); 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 42 of the POCSO Act; and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 376(3) (rape of a minor under 16 years).

The SP lauded Inspector Riba for her exceptional efforts, sincerity, and professionalism in ensuring justice for the victim.

Appealing to the public to remain vigilant against sexual abuse, the SP urged community members to promptly report any incidents involving children or women to the nearest police station or helpline for swift intervention.

