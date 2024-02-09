Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein presents interim budget for four months

Arunachal News

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein presented the state’s interim budget on Thursday, which will be valid from April 1 to July 31.
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein presented the state’s interim budget on Thursday, which will be valid from April 1 to July 31. The House later passed the vote on account by voice vote without initiating any discussion. A full budget for 2024-25 will be presented after the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in the state conclude.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, will make a statement on the interim budget on Friday during discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a vote on account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the budget is approved.

