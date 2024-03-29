Arunachal Pradesh: Dera Natung Government College conducts workshop on language lab

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The English department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Thursday, conducted a day-long workshop on the importance of language lab in higher education. The workshop is sponsored by the state Higher and Technical Education department.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) assistant professor Dr D S Gupta, in his keynote address on “The relevance of language lab in higher education in the present day context”, said that the objective of English language lab is to develop the language skills of the students with the help of the computer to teach language. The students get exposure to an e-learning environment to practice English in an entertaining way. It can help the students to acquire the main language skills such as listening, speaking, reading, and writing, he said.

“The effective use of the lab will enhance their active vocabulary and improve their proficiency in speaking the language. Inculcating practice, listening and reading habits can bring a turning point in the life of language learners,” he added. DNGC principal Dr M Q Khan in his deliberations said that English will remain as the most important language in the world.

“English is the instrumental language of academics and is culturally transmitted. Self-practice and individual assessment can play a pivotal role in the enhancement of the language. In Arunachal Pradesh, English is the medium of instruction as well as the official language,” he added.

