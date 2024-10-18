Arunachal Pradesh: District Level Review Meeting of ‘Chintan Shivir’ Held in Aalo

A correspondent

ITANAGAR: District Level Review cum follow up meeting of ‘Chintan Shivir’ was conducted at DC’s Conference Hall, Aalo. The meeting was chaired by Minister Education, Pasang Dorjee Sona.

He was accompanied by his entourage of MLA-cum-Advisor to Minister Mutchu Mithi, MLA Topin Ete and officials from district education department.

PD Sona interacted with the student unions, youth organization, NGOs, CBOs, PRI leaders on the proposals of clubbing of low enrolment and zero enrolment schools and improving the infrastructures to enable desired result.

The Minister and his entourage dealt in detail regarding improving the education scenario of the district by rationalization of teachers and schools for better future of the children. He emphasized on the strict implementation of all the guidelines of the Government in implementing meaningful teaching and learning processes.

He also stressed on practical ideas for merging of low enrollment schools to create an environment of quality education by judicious use of resources and directed the District Administration and the Department of Education to restructure the proposals for clubbing and merger process presented by the Department of Education during the meeting for submission to the Government.

