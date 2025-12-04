Arunachal Pradesh: East Siang Police Nab Drug Peddlers, Seize Ganja

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major anti-narcotics action under Operation Dawn 2.0, East Siang Police in Arunachal Pradesh, arrested a contraband carrier and a woman drug peddler, seizing 69.95 grams of suspected ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 10,000 in the local illicit market. The first arrest was made on November 30 during a naka check at the 2-Mile gate, set up to enforce the model code of conduct ahead of the December 15 panchayat and municipal elections. The team, comprising ASI R Lowang, head constable Roni Kri and constable G Nangkar, intercepted Karson Pait of Sunarighat in Assam’s Dhemaji district and recovered 14.61 grams of suspected ganja from his handbag. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at Pasighat police station. During interrogation, Pait disclosed that he sourced the contraband from a woman named Bhanu Chetri alias Gita Chetri of Dakhinrupahi village in Lakhimpur district of Assam. Acting on the input, an ADS team led by SI Johny Tasung and SI Kuncha Tangha, and supervized by DySP Ayup Boko, conducted a raid at Silapathar on Tuesday. Chetri was arrested and 55.34 grams of suspected ganja was recovered from her possession. Both seizures were made in compliance with NDPS Act procedures in the presence of independent witnesses. Items seized included 69.95 grams of suspected ganja, a smartphone and a packet of rolling paper. The accused were brought to Pasighat police station, with the woman kept at the women police station. Investigation is going on, police said.

