Arunachal Pradesh: Free cancer screening camp held at Ruksin in East Siang district

Our correspondent

Itanagar: A free cervical cancer screening camp was conducted at First Referral Unit (FRU) under community health centre at Ruksin in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The screening was part of the Centre-ICMR task force project - A study on persistence of high risk HPV infection and its association with specific epigenetic markers and HLA Class-II gene polymorphism among adult females from Northeast India, under Dr Basumoti Apum, senior microbiologist at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat.

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) being the cause of cervical cancer among adult females and prevalence of high risk strain (HPV 16) of the virus being high among patients in the district and additionally cancer cervix being the commonest cancer among females in the state, the camp was an important public health initiative. Gynecologist, Dr James Modi, of the hospital led the team in screening for cervical cancers, official sources informed here. Pap smears, urine and blood samples were collected to screen for high risk HPV infection and further to do the HLA typing. Altogether, 40 females were screened for cervical cancer during the camp and necessary follow up of these patients will be done as and when the test results are completed. According to the data of Population Based Cancer Registry (PBCR), East Siang district has the highest incidence rates of cervical cancers in the country, the sources added.

