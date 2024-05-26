Arunachal Pradesh government issues advisory amid rising temperature and humidity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Directorate of Health Services in Arunachal Pradesh has issued a public health advisory in response to persistently high and humid temperatures over the past few weeks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded temperatures exceeding the normal by more than 5.1°C in isolated areas on May 19 and 23.

The environment health cell, under the National Program for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH), has released guidelines to help the public prevent heat-related illnesses.

The advisory emphasised the importance of staying hydrated, advising individuals to drink sufficient water, carry drinking water when travelling, and use Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) or homemade drinks like lemonade and fruit juice. It also recommends eating seasonal fruits and vegetables.

To stay covered, the advisory suggests wearing thin, loose cotton garments, preferably light-colored, covering the head with an umbrella or hat when going out, and wearing shoes or chappals. It also advises keeping homes cool by opening windows at night and ensuring cross ventilation.

The advisory highlights that certain populations are at greater risk during extreme heat, including infants, young children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, people with mental illness, those with heart disease or high blood pressure, and the elderly or sick individuals living alone.

People are being urged to avoid going out in the sun unless necessary, avoid strenuous activities during the daytime, and refrain from consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, and high-sugar drinks.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the state from May 26 to 28. This is expected to further increase humidity levels.

State nodal officer for NPCCHH, Dr. L. Jampa, emphasized the need for widespread distribution of this advisory to educate the public and help prevent heat-related illnesses.

Also Read: Assam: Guidelines issued for schools on prevailing heatwave in state (sentinelassam.com)