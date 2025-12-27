Arunachal Pradesh Government promotes 34 police inspectors as DySPs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has promoted 34 police inspectors to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP) in the state police service entry grade, following the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee (DPC).

According to an official order issued by the home department, the promotions include inspectors from civil police, India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), and Arunachal Pradesh Police Battalion (AAPBn).

The promoted officers have been elevated to APPS (EG) in pay matrix level-10 (Rs 56,100-Rs 1,77,500) along with other admissible allowances, with effect from December 24, this year, the date of the DPC meeting

Of the total, 34 inspectors from civil police, four from IRBn, and three from AAPBn have been promoted, the order issued on Thursday informed.

The list includes senior officers such as Deepak Langkam, Kesang Norbu, Lod Tari, Atan Taki, Pema Rigzin Gyana, Anil Kumar Tanti, Gurmeet Singh Ranhotra, Dor Sonam, Rabindra Kumar Srivastava, Loky Brah, and Lingdom Komi, among others.

