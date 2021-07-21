Arunachal Pradesh Governor Dr BD Mishra greets people on Id-ul-Zuha

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier (Retired) Dr BD Mishra on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Id-ul-Zuha.

He expressed his hope that the occasion will further strengthen the rich Islamic tradition of compassion, peace, and nationalism amongst the believers.

In his message, the Governor said that according to Islamic belief, the occasion signifies the importance of sacrifice, above emotional bondage for the sake of faith and devotion.

"From the spirit of sacrifice emerges the humane considerations of cooperation, unity, integrity of nation and development of the country. I am sanguine that this festival, which commemorates the spirit of supreme sacrifice, will continue to reinforce the well being of human beings and respect for all faiths and folds," he said. On the occasion, the Governor also urged the people of the State to observe all precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic by strictly adhering to COVID Appropriate Behaviour of effective use of face mask, frequent washing of hands, social distancing.

