Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik Congratulates New Army Chief

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik on Wednesday congratulated General Dhiraj Seth on assuming charge as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), expressing confidence that under his leadership the Indian Army will further strengthen its operational preparedness and continue to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity.

Extending his best wishes on behalf of the people of the State, the Governor said he was confident that the Indian Army would continue to uphold its rich traditions of professionalism, valour and unwavering commitment to the nation under General Seth’s leadership. Parnaik said the evolving security environment and the emergence of new dimensions of warfare demand innovation, adaptability and strategic foresight.

He expressed hope that the Army would continue to enhance its capabilities to effectively meet future challenges with determination and excellence.

Stating that the nation reposes immense trust and pride in its armed forces, the Governor said he was confident that under General Seth’s stewardship, the Indian Army would further enhance its operational readiness, protect the country’s territorial integrity and secure every inch of its borders.

The Governor also expressed hope that peace, stability and prosperity would continue to prevail across the country, particularly in strategically important frontier regions such as Arunachal Pradesh.

General Seth hails from a distinguished military family. He is the son of Lieutenant General (Retd) Krishna Mohan Seth, who retired in 1997 after a distinguished career that included commanding the XXI Strike Corps and the III Corps.

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