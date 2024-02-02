Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik greets people on Donggin

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Thursday extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the festive occasion of Donggin. He expressed his hope that the festivity usher-in peace and prosperity for all.

In his message, the governor said that Donggin Festival, which is celebrated with the mood of rejoicing and gaiety, marks the beginning of the new agro-horticultural season. The rituals and the festivity associated with the festival inspire all to sow and cultivate with zeal and fest.

“Festivals like these not only hold historical and traditional value but also serve as catalysts for community cohesion and the preservation of cultural heritage. I trust that this festival coming down from ages and handed down from generation to generation will continue to propagate the rich emotional, cultural and social traditions of the Adi community,” he said.

May this festivity herald happiness, prosperity, bumper harvest and good sense of fraternity in the society, Parnaik added in his message.