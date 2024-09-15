Arunachal Pradesh: Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik Greets People on Onam

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Onam.

On the sacred day, joining the fellow citizens of the state, the governor offered good wishes to the people of Kerala, both those residing in the state and those across the country and abroad.

In his message, Parnaik said that Onam, the most celebrated festival of Kerala, is observed with deep reverence, enthusiasm, and grandeur. It honours King Mahabali, who, though born an Asura (demon), attained divinity through his noble deeds. His reign, marked by justice and benevolence, is remembered as the golden era of Kerala. It is said that no one in need ever left King Mahabali’s door empty-handed. In keeping his promise to the gods, the king even surrendered his entire kingdom, i.e., earth, sky, and even his physical self. For this ultimate sacrifice, he was blessed to live on eternally in the hearts of the people of Kerala. King Mahabali’s annual visit to the earth is commemorated with the grand festival of Onam, Parnaik said.

“May this Onam evoke King Mahabali’s blessings of health, wealth, happiness, and peace to us all,” the governor added in his message.

