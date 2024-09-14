Arunachal Pradesh Governor Parnaik Engages with RRU Students on Sustainable Development Goals

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Friday said that the state is taking up all necessary initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Interacting with the students of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor highlighted the status and challenges of the state in education, health, infrastructure and tourism sectors. The students from Gandhinagar-based RRU, who are on a fortnight visit to the northeastern state, had visited Zemithang, a vibrant border village in Tawang district, an official communiqué informed.

Arunachal Pradesh is the largest state in the Northeast region, having huge natural resources and one of the most nationalistic people, he said and added that the State is progressing as large numbers of infrastructure projects are in different stages of completion.

Commending the RRU and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force for the tour, Parnaik called for more student exchange programs with the state, which are developed in IT and MSME sectors.

“It will open avenues for entrepreneurship and startups, create awareness about Arunachal Pradesh among the youth and strengthen goodwill,” he said. Parnaik exhorted the students to prepare themselves for the future responsibility, as they are the future leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, he said, adding the present leadership is propelling it but it will be the youth, who will be realizing it.

ITBP NE Frontier headquarters DIG Shendil Kumar, School of Internal Security and SMART Policing TM Commandant Devansh Trivedi, and member of faculty Latika Grover briefed the governor about the border tour. The students also shared their experiences of visiting various vibrant villages in the Tawang sector. A total of 24 students of Bachelor of Arts in Security Management at the institute, and Master of Arts in Police Administration, along with and four faculty members attended the interaction programme.

