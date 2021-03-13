Arunachal Pradesh Governor participates in Dandi March memorial event

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh (AP) Governor Brigadier (Retired) Dr B D Mishra on Friday participated in Dandi March memorial event at Niglok in East Siang district, to commemorate 75 years of Independence celebration.

The celebration is a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a programme led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will culminate on Independence Day 2022.

Accompanied by public leaders including local MLA Ninong Ering, government officials, youths, students and people from all walks of life, the Governor led the march, with the backdrop of the historical significance of the struggle for India's freedom.

Dr Mishra, who is the member of the national committee for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, exhorted the people to celebrate the 75 week-long programme of the Mahotsav with befitting grandeur and enthusiasm.

Reiterating the message of the PM, the governor said that the celebration stands on five essential conceptual pillars - freedom struggle, ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75.

"For us these pillars are the ideas and feelings of our 13,83,727 men, women and youths as part and parcel of 130 crore Indians," he said.

Recalling freedom fighter from East Siang district Matmur Jamoh, a son of Arunachali soil, who refused to bow down to the Britishers and breathed his last in Andaman's Cellular Jail where he was lodged after killing a British officer, the Governor said that the people of the State had substantially contributed in India's freedom struggle.

He emphasized on recalling the sacrifices of every Arunachali to the freedom struggle to the knowledge of the present generation.

The Governor said that there are people who for generations have been performing great work for the sake of the nation and now it is time to recognize their contribution, thinking and ideas for giving fillip to the nationalistic efforts.

