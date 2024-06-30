Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Inspects Site for Cancer Institute in State

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Health & Family Welfare Minsiter Biyuram Wahge on Saturday inspected the site earmarked for establishment of State Cancer Institute at Midpu.

He was accompanied by his advisor Dr Mahesh Chai. The DoNER ministry has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 217.19 crore for the project under PM-DeVINE scheme which is cent per cent centrally sponsored.

The minister while highlighting the importance of the project appealed to everyone to come forward and support this initiative which would immensely benefit the people of the state who, otherwise are travelling to far off places and facing a lot of inconveniences.

On completion, the institute will be a comprehensive Cancer Treatment Centre with all the modern facilities and would be very helpful for the people of the state given the high incidence of cancer compared to its population.

The project will be given top priority and will be completed as per the schedule the minister asserted. The civil work of the project would be executed by APPWD, CDA.

The e-tendering of the project to award the work would be carried out soon and is under process.

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, health secretary, director of health services, Papum Pare deputy commissioner and SP were among others who accompanied the minister, an official communiqué informed.

Also Read: Why more Indians are getting head and neck cancers (sentinelassam.com)