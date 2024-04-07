Arunachal Pradesh: IGP T. Ringu suggests for using gaon burhas services during polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police (IGP) T. Ringu suggested on Saturday for utilization of gaon burhas services for smooth and peaceful conduct of the April 19 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state.

Ringu was interacting with gaon burhas and administrative officers of Tawang district. District Election Officer (DEO) Kanki Darang, Superintendent of Police (SP) D.W. Thongon and other officials also attended the meeting, an official communiqué informed. The IGP emphasized on the necessity of readiness to manage any situation during polls. He highlighted the significance of elections as a celebration of democracy, underlining citizens' right to choose their representatives as per the Indian Constitution.

The senior police official also proposed formation of committees by gaon burhas at the village level, involving panchayat members, to support election officials.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused by vehicle checking at nakas, the IGP appealed to the people to cooperate with the officials while emphasizing on the collective responsibility to ensure free and fair elections.

Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang urged the gaon burhas to maintain neutrality and contribute to the fair, free, and peaceful election process across all the polling stations of the district.

Several gaon burhas shared their suggestions and opinions on the preparedness and arrangements for polling, pledging their cooperation in ensuring fair, free and peaceful elections in their respective villages, the communiqué added.

