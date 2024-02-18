Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army-hosted ‘Dao Cycling Expedition’ flagged off

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Dao Cycling Expedition organised by the Indian Army in celebration of the 38th Statehood Day was flagged off by Namsai district deputy commissioner CR Khampa from the Golden Pagoda.

The initiative aims to promote fitness, boost tourism, and honour the sacrifices of the fallen heroes at Namti. The cycling expedition from Namsai to Namti, scheduled from February 17 to 20, will see participants from diverse backgrounds embark on a journey of camaraderie and adventure.

Cyclists will traverse through the picturesque landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the natural beauty and cultural richness of the region.

The event holds special significance as it coincides with Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day, symbolising the unity and resilience of the people of the northeastern state.

It will provide an opportunity for participants to pay homage to the brave soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation, particularly at Namti, a site of historical significance.

The Indian Army has extended its gratitude to all participants, civil administration, and supporters for their enthusiastic participation in this noble endeavour.

Also Read: Assam Rifles organizes cycle rally at Lokra