Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission Imposes Rs 25,000 Penalty on Koloriang BDO

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) imposed a Rs 25,000 penalty on M F Bengia, PIO-cum-Block Development Officer of Koloriang CD Block in Kurung Kumey district, for wilfully remaining absent from the Commission's hearings and failing to comply with its directions under the Right to Information Act.

The Commission directed Bengia to deposit the penalty with the Registrar, APIC, through a treasury challan and submit proof of payment along with the information sought by the appellant at the next hearing.

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