Arunachal Pradesh IPR minister Nyato Dukam stresses on working for media welfare

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Information & Public Relation and Printing Minister Nyato Dukam on Monday asserted to work for the welfare of the media community and assured to resolve all the grievances soon.

Addressing a conclave organized by the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA), the minister said that the state government is committed to work for the welfare of every section of the society and is working in that direction.

The AEDMA organized the conclave with the theme ‘Unlocking employment opportunities in the digital era - Leveraging entrepreneurship and government support’, to mark its 12th foundation day.

Responding to the concerns raised by the AEDMA on non-implementation of the advertisement policy for electronic media by the government even after four years of its announcement, the minister assured to look into the issue soon.

“It is my duty to hear your grievances and I assured you that all your problems would be resolved,” the minister said adding, because of Covid pandemic and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak issue, the government could not implement the policy.

In regards to a four-point memorandum, Dukam added that even if separate budget allocation for the media was not made in the 2024-25 state budget, funds would be provided by the government for development of the media industry in the state.

“The 2024-25 budget is inclusive with priority on development of youth. The state government has declared this year as the ‘year for the youth’ with special focus on their development,” the minister pointed out.

He added that in the next five years the present governments in the state would take up several initiatives for skill development of the youth so that they could become job providers instead of job seekers.

In response to questions put forward by many youths regarding denial by banks while seeking loans for starting ventures, the minister maintained that the approach of entrepreneurs should be good while seeking loans from banks with all papers in perfect position.

“Many young entrepreneurs in the state took loans from banks and never returned the amount for which large numbers of cases are pending in courts. The mindset of our youth should change first before seeking loans,” he added.

IPR secretary Nyali Ete while addressing the event assured to resolve all the issues of the media shortly. Four entrepreneurs from the state shared their success story and challenges while a senior official from SBI informed on various loans to entrepreneurs provided.

