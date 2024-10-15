Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar Admin Meets ANSU Leaders to Discuss Elections and Law Order

ITANAGAR: District administration led by Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom and Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh met the leaders of All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) and the would-be contestants who are to contest in the soon-to-be held ANSU elections, earlier this week.

The meeting was held on Monday evening at IG Park camp office with several issues related to various apprehensions the gathering had regarding general conference and probable issues that could emerge related to law and order.

Mr Deputy Commissioner Potom observed that for the past three days the administration and the police have been having very active discussions with each other on matters of law and order, especialy in view of the fact that the ANSU general conference was soon to converge on campus.

The officials moved to hold a confidence-building meeting, anticipating that such a meeting would upset the situation. Although a few student leaders have attended, the rest of them could not make it and an arrangement was made to meet again on Tuesday afternoon.

Of course, during the meeting, DC Potom emphasized that although it is evident that the administration does not have, as such, supervisory jurisdiction over the activities of ANSU, it knows some issues which may arise within the organization. He added that peace and order should be maintained while reminding the participants of certain terms and conditions which would usher in a period of tranquility.

It would be of utmost interest if the administration could ensure that the ANSU conference and election processes passed off amicably and without a hitch. The follow-up session would also allow those who had failed to make it for the first session an opportunity to discuss and have their say.

Those are the words of DC Potom, who hopes that the dialogues will bring about a successful conference and electoral process, further firming up a stable atmosphere within the city.