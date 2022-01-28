Arunachal Pradesh logs 194 fresh Covid cases

ITANAGAR: The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 60,792 after 194 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, a senior Health Department official said here.



The State had recorded 526 cases on Wednesday, the official said.

Among others, 114 new cases were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 18 in Papumpare and 10 in Lower Subansiri district, the official said.

An Army man and two health care workers were among the newly infected, he said.

At least ten inmates of the Central Jail here have also been infected with the virus, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll remained at 284 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

Altogether 57,199 people have recuperated from the disease, including 348 on Wednesday, the SSO said, adding that the recovery rate in the State stood at 94.09%.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,309 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,408, followed by West Kameng at 220, Namsai at 195, Papumpare at 188 and Lower Subansiri at 171 cases.

A total of 12,31,286 samples have been tested in the State, including 704 on Wednesday, the official said.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, as many as 15,68,005 people have been inoculated with anti-COVID-19 vaccine thus far.

