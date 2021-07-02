Arunachal Pradesh logs 286 new COVID cases, four deaths

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh logged 286 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload in the northeastern State to 35,857, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

The death toll in the frontier State increased to 172 with one four more persons succumbing to the infection in the past two days, the official said.

Two persons from Namsai, one from Upper Siang and another from the Capital Complex Region with comorbidities died while undergoing treatment in various health facilities, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new cases at 71, followed by Upper Subansiri (29), Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit at 20 each, Papumpare (17), Tawang (16), East Siang (15) and Lower Subansiri at 14 cases, the official said.

Nine each case were also reported from Changlang, Kurung Kumey and Lower Siang, eight from Namsai, seven from Anjaw, six each from East Kameng and West Siang, five each from West Kameng, Siang and Kamle, four from Pakke Kessang, three each from Longding and Leparada, two each from Upper Siang and Tirap and one from Dibang Valley district, he said.

Among the fresh cases, 268 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 3 through RT-PCR and 15 by TrueNat methods, the SSO said adding, 150 people are symptomatic.

The active cases in the land-locked State now stand stands at 2,762, he said.

As many as 207 patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern State to 32,923, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the State stands at 91.82 per cent while the active percentage stands at 7.70 and the positivity rate at 5.98 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 586, followed by West Kameng (217), Upper Subansiri (202), Lohit (190) and East Siang at 173 cases.

