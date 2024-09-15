Arunachal Pradesh: Man dies after being hit by train while crossing railway track

Our correspondent

Itanagar: A man died on the spot while his co-passenger sustained grievous injury in an accident near Dimow village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Siang district on Friday, a railway official said. The incident happened when 52-year-old 5th Indian Reserve Battalion sub-inspector Rigo Riba and his 7-year-old grandchild were hit by a Murkongselek-Tezpur special train while they were crossing the railway line at Pale near Dimow (Dimo) at around 3.50 pm, Government Railway Police assistant sub-inspector unarmed branch Ganesh Hazarika informed.

He said the victim and his grandchild were coming from Pasighat in East Siang district, where he was posted, to his native village when tragedy hit.

The train, proceeding to Dekargaon railway station in Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district, dragged the car for at least 1-kilometre, he said, adding that the car has been damaged beyond repair.

He said the impact was so intense that Riba died on the spot while his grandson sustained serious injuries. Other family members rushed the minor to Dibrugarh in Assam for further treatment, he said. Hazarika, while condoling the loss of a precious life, appealed to people to be cautious while crossing railway tracks.

