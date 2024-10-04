Arunachal Pradesh: Meeting on Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign Held in Tirap District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: An important meeting for the tobacco-free youth campaign 2.0 for Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh was held on Thursday which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal.

The meeting was convened to bring together stakeholders from various sectors to deliberate and formulate strategies for the successful implementation of the second phase of the campaign in the district, an official release informed.

The campaign aimed at fostering collaboration between the district administration, law enforcing agencies, local governance and community leaders to effectively curb tobacco use among the youth in the district.

A strategic plan for successful launch of the campaign was also chalked out during the meeting which included IEC activities, pamphlet distribution to students, tobacco-free signage, weekly lectures in churches, organizing tobacco awareness sessions in educational institutions, tobacco free village declaration, social media campaign and rallies on ill effect of tobacco.

The meeting also decided to declare tobacco-free education institutions to be led by deputy director of school education (DDSE), among others.

The meeting further decided to strictly enforce the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 to be implemented by the tax and excise department. The meeting laid the foundation for a coordinated and impact approach to making Tirap district tobacco-free, with a strong emphasis on youth engagement and community participation, the release added.

