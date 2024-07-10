Arunachal Pradesh: Minister Bimal Borah attends rubber plantation review meet with Piyush Goyal

ITANAGAR: Assam Minister for Industry, Commerce and Public Enterprise, Bimal Borah attended a review meeting on Rubber Plantation with the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. The meeting was presided over by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal. In the review meeting, the various policies and programmes were discussed under the Act East Policy, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Center, complemented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam.

He also underscored how Sarma's visionary amendment of the Assam Industrial Policy has yielded an investment of over Rs. 13,000 crores and also laid the stage for setting up of the Semi-Conductor Plant by the Tata Group valued at around Rs 22,000 crores. The Minister also conveyed immense gratitude to Piyush Goyal for the continuous support and guidance of the Union.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Nyato Dukam, Additional Secretary (Plantations), Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Commissioner, Industries & Commerce, Government of Assam, Oinam Sarankumar Singh, Former Chairman, Rubber Board and rubber sector expert, Dr. Sawar Dhanania, along with several other officers and representatives of the board. (ANI)

