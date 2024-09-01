Arunachal Pradesh: Minister Dasanglu Pul Launches 7th Rashtriya Poshan Month

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Women & Child Development minister Dasanglu Pul on Saturday launched the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah (month). Addressing the gathering, Pul said the national nutrition month has been launched with a vision to ensure attainment of malnutrition-free India.

She said the campaign has been instrumental in advancing nutritional outcomes for pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under 6 years of age in a comprehensive manner.

The minister said that the WCD department under the guidance of Chief Minister Pema Khandu is working towards realizing the vision of a malnutrition-free nation, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advisor to WCD minister Tsering Lhamu, WCD secretary Mimum Tayeng, director TP Loyi and others attended the event.

Later, the minister took part in a mass plantation drive themed, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ symbolizing our collective commitment to nurturing both our environment and future generations.

The Union ministry of Women and Child Development is celebrating the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah throughout September. This year, the objective is to comprehensively tackle malnutrition through a life-cycle approach, the cornerstone of Mission Poshan 2.0.

Anchored in this approach, the focal point of Poshan Maah 2024 is to cultivate widespread awareness concerning critical human life stages: pregnancy, infancy, childhood, and adolescence.

The aim is to foster nutritional understanding across India through a theme centered on “Suposhit Bharat, Sakshar Bharat, Sashakt Bharat” (Nutrition-rich India, Educated India, Empowered India).

