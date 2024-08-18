Arunachal Pradesh: Minister Nyato Dukam engages senior citizens’ forum

A correspondent

DAPORIJO: “It would be a significant loss for our society if we do not continue to benefit from your wisdom and years of invaluable experience,” remarked IPR and Printing Minister Nyato Dukam during an interaction program with the Senior Citizens’ Forum of Daporijo and Raga held on Friday. Minister Dukam emphasized that the primary purpose of the interaction was to reconnect with the senior members of the district, understand their concerns, seek their valuable suggestions, and encourage their active participation in societal progress. “Your contribution is crucial in guiding our society, particularly the youth. By coming together, you hold the power to effect transformative change,” Minister Dukam stated.

The gathering, which included retired educators, social workers, bureaucrats, and police officers, expressed their gratitude to the Minister for this thoughtful initiative and assured their full cooperation in the future. They also took the opportunity to highlight the challenges they face as senior citizens in the developmental process and proposed solutions for improvement. The program was graced by several prominent figures, including former Home Minister Daklo Nidak, former Dumporijo MLA Larbin Nasi, and former APPSC Chairman Damsu Ligu, among others.

Meanwhile, the gathering also observed a moment of silence in honour of those who are no longer with us and prayed for their eternal peace.

Also read: The role of senior citizens in preserving culture (sentinelassam.com)