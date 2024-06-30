Arunachal Pradesh: National Statistics Day observed in Tawang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The assistant director office at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday observed the National Statistics Day with great fervor.

The event was graced by Tawang additional deputy commissioner Sang Khandu who in his address highlighted the significant contributions of Professor P.C. Mahalanobis, an eminent Indian scientist and statistician.

Professor Mahalanobis was known for his development of the Mahalanobis Distance and his role as a member of India's first Planning Commission.

Stressing on the importance of accurate statistical data, the ADC emphasized its crucial role in achieving developmental goals.

In his address, ADES Tenzin Phuntso, explained the significance of National Statistics Day, commemorated annually on 29th June. He expressed plans to expand future celebrations of this day in the district.

During the ceremony, senior statistical investigator Nawang Dorjee announced the winners of an essay writing competition among students, who were honored with cash prizes and certificates by the ADC. ‘ The event also included felicitations for teachers and guests, with statistical investigator T.P. Yati underscoring the importance of reliable statistical data in decision-making processes.

The event concluded with a commitment from officials to ensure error-free publication of the annual statistical data information book, which provides comprehensive insights into Tawang district.

