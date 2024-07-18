Arunachal Pradesh: New Plant Species Discovered In Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary

ITANAGAR: A new plant species named Phlogacanthus sudhansusekharii has been discovered by researchers from the Botanical Survey of India in the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.
The researchers described about a new plant species which they found in Arunachal's Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary. The species going by the name of Phlogacanthus sudhansusekharii belongs to the family Acanthaceae Phlogacanthus genus.
The naming of this species pays tribute to Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Dash, a Scientist-F at the Botanical Survey of India, for his immense contributions to plant and ecological research in the Indian Himalayan Region.
This discovery highlights the diverse variety of flora found in the north-eastern region of India and also emphasizes the need for its preservation.
Meanwhile, in another remarkable finding that was made earlier last month, researchers from Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre of Botanical Survey of India had discovered new plant species in Mandala region of West Kameng district.
The newly identified species had been named Petrocosmea Arunachalense and it represents the second known species of the genus Petrocosmea in India. This species is a member of the Gesneriaceae family.
These recent discoveries underscores the rich and extensive biodiversity that Arunachal is known for and these findings also showcases the unique natural heritage of the region.
The Botanical Survey of India has been instrumental in documenting and preserving India’s plant diversity.
This discovery not only underlines the significance of Arunachal Pradesh as a hotspot for biodiversity but also stresses upon the need for continued exploration and conservation efforts.
These sightings also serves as a reminder of the many undiscovered species that may still be hidden in the region's lush landscapes.
It is worth noting that apart from flora, a groundbreaking discovery of fauna had also been made earlier this month in Arunachal. The scientists of Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) had found a rare specie of frog in the Tale wildlife Sanctuary of Arunachal Pradesh.
The new species of frog happens to be a forest dwelling horned frog and it was identified by ZSI researchers from Shillong, Itanagar and Pune.
