Arunachal Pradesh: New Plant Species Discovered In Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary

ITANAGAR: A new plant species named Phlogacanthus sudhansusekharii has been discovered by researchers from the Botanical Survey of India in the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The researchers described about a new plant species which they found in Arunachal's Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary. The species going by the name of Phlogacanthus sudhansusekharii belongs to the family Acanthaceae Phlogacanthus genus.

The naming of this species pays tribute to Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Dash, a Scientist-F at the Botanical Survey of India, for his immense contributions to plant and ecological research in the Indian Himalayan Region.