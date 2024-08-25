Arunachal Pradesh: NGOs celebrate birth anniversary with river clean-up

Our correspondent

Itanagar: NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society (AMMS), with the support of Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, organized a river clean-up drive along the Yagamso River stretch near Energy Park here on Saturday. The event was organized to mark the birth anniversary of YMCR Convener (Communication and Campaign) Techi Pali Tara.

Volunteers cleared clogged waterways and removed a large amount of waste from the river, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of keeping the Yagamso River clean. The event was seen as a social message encouraging citizens to dedicate their birthdays to environmental causes. “Instead of the usual celebrations with friends and family, I decided to mark my birthday with a meaningful activity that benefits the environment,” said Pali while expressing gratitude to the volunteers who participated in the clean-up drive.

The vice chairman of YMCR, Keyom Doni, applauded the initiative and emphasised the need for such efforts to continue in the future. He encouraged others to celebrate their birthdays in a similar manner, suggesting activities like plantation drives and environmental awareness programs in schools.

