Arunachal Pradesh: Organization illuminates 25 border villages in Tawang district

Our correspondent

Itanagar: An organization with the help of the Indian Army and a NGO has illuminated 25 villages in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, with energy-efficient LED street lighting to enhance the safety of local citizens in the border district. Signify, a major player in lighting globally, executed the project in partnership with the Indian Army and NGO BharatCares as part of the company’s CSR ‘Har Gaon Roshan’, which focusses on sustainable rural development and women’s safety across India, through lighting.

The project aimed at creating a positive impact on quality of life across over 1,500 households within the villages by illuminating the streets and community centres, like primary healthcare buildings, places of worship, and other public places. Despite the availability of grid electricity, there is minimal provision of street lighting in rural border villages of the Northeastern State, Signify’s Greater India head Nikhil Gupta said. “Through this project, we aim to improve the safety and security of 7,500+ local citizens while creating awareness among the masses around the benefits of sustainable lighting solutions,” Gupta revealed. Commenting on the collaboration, he said, “We are elated to be working with the Indian Army to create a lasting impact for rural villages along the Indian border. The Indian Army plays a crucial role in aiding civil authorities and infrastructure to provide a safe and equitable environment for the citizens of our country.”

Alongside our NGO partner BharatCares, these street lighting solutions will improve safety and security, especially during the night, support educational activities by providing well-lit spaces for studying, and facilitate local businesses by extending their operational hours, Gupta added. “By bringing reliable and sustainable lighting to the people of Tawang, including Lumla, which is one of the last villages close to the LAC, we aim to empower the community and contribute to its overall development and prosperity,” he said. By installing a variety of high efficiency LED street lighting products around 350 individual fixtures, Signify hopes to create a long-lasting and sustainable solution that will improve the quality of life in the border villages. The project is set to leverage technology and innovation for isolated communities by providing essential services, such as lighting solutions, to brighten the path to a brighter future, Gupta added.

Also Read: Solar Street Light Project inaugurated in East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya (sentinelassam.com)