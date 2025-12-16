Arunachal Pradesh: Panchayat polls record over 56% voter turnout

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An estimated 56.33 percent of the 8,31,648 eligible voters have exercised their franchise in the elections to panchayati raj institutions and civic bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, polling which took place on Monday amid tight security arrangements, an election official said here.

The polling, which began at 7 am with a moderate turnout in the initial hours due to cold weather, picked up as the day progressed.

The polling percentage is likely to increase as reports from various districts are yet to be updated, State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Taru Talo informed.

Barring a few stray incidents of clashes between supporters of different political parties, the polling remained largely peaceful, he said.

While the voter turnout for the panchayat poll was estimated at 53.60 percent till closing of polling, the voting percentage for Itanagar and Pasighat civic bodies was recorded at 55.3 and 60.10 percent, respectively, the official said.

