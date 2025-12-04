Arunachal Pradesh partners with IIT Delhi hub to roll out AI job-ready programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major push to build cutting-edge tech skills among youth, the Arunachal Pradesh Information Technology department, in collaboration with the Technology Innovation hub of IIT Delhi and Rancho Labs, is set to launch a fully government-sponsored AI job-ready program here.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at equipping college students and recent graduates with industry-relevant competencies in artificial intelligence.

The programme, scheduled to begin in the second week of January next year, will offer intensive offline training combining classroom learning and hands-on project work. The training will span five to six weeks, with sessions conducted for two hours daily, officials at the department informed on Wednesday. The curriculum includes an introduction to AI and machine learning, data analysis and visualization, Python-based AI project development, and modules on resume building and career preparation.

Officials said the course has been designed to help learners build real-world projects and attain employable skills demanded by emerging tech-driven industries.

Authorities emphasized that the programme is 100 percent free, with all costs covered under government sponsorship.

“The objective is to ensure that talented youth from Arunachal Pradesh have direct access to high-quality AI training without financial barriers,” an official associated with the initiative said.

The programme also promises industry mentorship, hands-on project exposure, and internship and job-readiness support, making it a comprehensive skill-building platform for students seeking a career in AI and data-driven sectors.

Registration has opened, and interested candidates have been advised to apply before January 4, due to limited seats.

The programme will be conducted offline in Itanagar, allowing participants to engage closely with mentors and project-based learning.

