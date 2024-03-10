Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi launches 2,880 MW Dibang Hydroelectricity Project

ITANAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project of NHCP Limited in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was part of the Viksit Bharat Viksit North East Program held in Itanagar on Saturday.

Dedicating to the nation, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects worth approximately Rs 55,600 crores in Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

These development projects span various sectors including rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, power, oil, and gas among others.