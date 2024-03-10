Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi launches 2,880 MW Dibang Hydroelectricity Project

ITANAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project of NHCP Limited in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The event was part of the Viksit Bharat Viksit North East Program held in Itanagar on Saturday.
Dedicating to the nation, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects worth approximately Rs 55,600 crores in Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.
These development projects span various sectors including rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, power, oil, and gas among others.
The event was attended by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.
The Dibang project, costing more than Rs 31,875 crores, will be the tallest dam in the country. It will generate electricity, aid in flood control, and create job opportunities while fostering socioeconomic development in the region.
The 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose project will be located near Munli village in the Lower Dibang Valley District of Arunachal Pradesh. It will feature a 278-meter-high dam, making it India's tallest concrete gravity dam
The dam is planned to be constructed using the Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) technique, making it the tallest RCC Dam in the World. The Dibang Dam aims to set a record by placing over 5 lakh cubic metres of concrete in one month, a first in the world.
The project will annually generate 11,223 million units of hydropower, contributing clean and sustainable energy to the Northern Grid.
The project is expected to be completed in February 2032, with a construction period of 108 months. It has the potential to create job opportunities for 500 individuals during the construction phase and 300 individuals during the operation.
The Dibang Project will allocate 12% of its power output for free and an extra 1% for the Local Area Development Fund to support Arunachal Pradesh’s development.
Additionally, the project will contribute to the state and the country’s goal of achieving Net Zero.
