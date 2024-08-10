Arunachal Pradesh Police arrests thief; recovered stolen gold jewellery and other items

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Capital police have arrested a habitual thief and recovered stolen gold jewellery and other items from his possession. On July 31, a written FIR was filed by one Ratan Kaman of D-Sector here, claiming that a gold chain, gold ring topas, 8 gold earrings, two gold nose pins have been stolen from her government quarter, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said. A case was registered at Itanagar police station, he said.

The SP added that a special police investigation team composed of Itanagar police station officer in-charge Khiksi Yangfo, sub-inspector Samuel Ngupok, along with others was constituted. The team rounded up 12 habitual thieves and burglars for interrogation and human intelligence was beefed up. During interrogation, the SP said the name of one Toi Tamang, who was arrested in connection with Naharlagun police station case and who escaped from police lock up on July 20, came into light of suspects list. Since the suspect Tamang did not use any gadget, electronic items after his jail-break from Naharlagun police station, electronic surveillance could not be used to locate his whereabouts. Somehow with the help of human intelligence, the Tamang was zeroed in at Papu Nallah and picked up, the SP said.

On thorough examination, he admitted to committing the crime. Based on Tamang’s disclosure, the police recovered one Canon digital camera, one laptop, two watches, one gold ring, 6 gold earrings, one gold nose pin, one gold plated necklace with pendant, one gold necklace, two gold plated anklet, two gold plated mang tikha, one silver ring and two mobile phones. Two cases of house theft in Itanagar have been solved with the arrest of the accused, the SP said. The SP has praised the police team for their commendable work.

Also Read: West Guwahati Police District Recovered Lost Mobile Phones

Also Watch: