Arunachal Pradesh Police Wages War Against Drugs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh police has waged a war against drugs with emphasis on prosecution of the persons involved, creating awareness and rehabilitation of drug addicts, Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan informed on Tuesday.

Addressing an event at the Capital SP office, the police chief said that the state police have launched ‘Operation Dawn’ to curb drugs menace in the state.

“So far police have successfully arrested many drug peddlers and many addicts were rehabilitated. We have zero tolerance for drug peddling and our police are making an all-out effort to root out the menace from society,” Mohan said. He added that awareness campaigns have been launched to make people aware of the menace and the state police have been working on supply reduction, demand reduction and harm reduction.

The state cabinet had in July 2021, approved the Arunachal Pradesh Policy on Psychoactive Substances 2021-26 to fight the drug menace in the northeastern state. The DGP added that the capital police recently organized a multi-media campaign as part of its anti-narcotic campaign.

So far 72 police personnel who were drug addicts were being rehabilitated, Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh informed.

Speaking about the event which was organised to hand over 75 recovered cell phones to its owners as part of the ‘Khoya-Paya Abhiyan’ to mark the 75th Republic Day, the DGP lauded the citizen’s first initiative of the capital police (CapPol).

“With safety and security of the citizens being our priority, there was a sea change in the state police from being a force to being a service,” Mohan said. He also appreciated the team of 11 police personnel who in the past three months recovered a total of 150 stolen cellular phones, with 75 alone in one month.

The DGP during the event while launching the cyber security guidance handbook prepared by the CapPol, termed it as a unique initiative, which, he said, would go a long way in creating awareness among the people on cyber crime and its prevention. “We should always be one step ahead in cyber security with the advent of modern technology,” the police chief added.