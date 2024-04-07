Arunachal Pradesh: Poll arrangements in East Siang very satisfactory, says general observer

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Election Commission appointed General Observer Dilip Routray, who is in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, will oversee the preparations of the forthcoming simultaneous elections to three Assembly constituencies and East Arunachal Parliamentary seat. The General Observer stated that the arrangements have been made as per the Commission’s guidelines and termed it as ‘very satisfactory’.

Taking an overall assessment of poll preparations in the district, the GO expressed his hope over the upcoming April 19 Lok Sabha plus Assembly elections, which he believes would go smoothly this time without much complications in East Siang district.

Appreciating the hard work done by District Election Officer (DEO) Tayi Taggu, the GO stated that poll preparations were on full-swing for all the three Assembly seats and East Arunachal Parliamentary constituency in the district.

“Its preparation was appreciable. I am very happy to see the management including sincerity, dedication and tireless efforts of the government officials under the leadership of Taggu,” he commented.

Stating that he has been traveling and visiting all polling booths across all three constituencies, the GO said that arrangements were made according to ECI guidelines and added that it was very satisfactory. He also informed that he was closely monitoring all developments and concerned election officers were updating him on a regular basis.

Routray assured that any election related issue would be taken very seriously and he would always be available to attend calls of common public and political parties’ grievances to address the same promptly.

