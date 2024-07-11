Arunachal Pradesh: Programme on drone pilot training at AMTRON, Guwahati

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: A team of officials from the Arunachal Pradesh horticulture department attended a five-day training programme on “Drone Pilot Training” at the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (AMTRON) Drone School, Guwahati from July 1 to July 5. The training programme was a part of the state government’s Budget announcement scheme “Application of Drones in Horticulture”.

The trainee officials were given in-depth know-how and handling of “Agriculture Spray Drone” and “Multispectral Monitoring Drone” through technical sessions and practical classes. After completion of the programme, trainees were given a Drone Pilot certificate for small class drones. The trained officials will demonstrate the use of drones as and when required in districts, an official release informed here on Wednesday.

