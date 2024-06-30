Arunachal Pradesh: Refresher course for magistrates on new criminal laws

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As the Arunachal Pradesh government prepares to implement three new criminal laws, the capital district administration on Saturday, conducted a refresher course for all executive magistrates, special magistrates, and staff of the judicial branch here.

Capital deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta encouraged all officers and staff to take full advantage of this opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new criminal laws. She commended EAC Khoda Lasa, the resource person for the session, for his detailed presentation and in-depth explanation of the new laws.

The training session included group discussions and a question-answer round, providing a comprehensive understanding of the changes. Legal officer Janyak Karlo who was also another resource person, contributed to the informative session. The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively and will come into effect from July 1 next.





