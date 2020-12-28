Arunachal Pradesh reports nine new COVID-19 cases

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: With nine more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours, the State's tally went up to 16,687 on Sunday, said State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from East Siang, two each from West Kameng and Tawang and one from Changlang district.

Barring two, all the new patients were asymptomatic. Meanwhile, 23 patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,477. The State's recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

As on date, the State has 154 active Coronavirus cases, while 56 people have died so far of the disease. The fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 53, followed by Tawang (37), East Siang (16) and West Kameng (11).

The State has so far tested 3,75,766 samples for COVID-19, including 361 on Saturday, and the positivity rate is at 1.26 per cent, added Dr Jampa.

