Arunachal Pradesh reports one COVID case; tally 16,840

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more COVID-19 case, pushing the State's tally to 16,840. The fresh case was detected from Changlang district and is symptomatic. The person who is a gymnasium instructor was detected through Rapid Antigen Test, said State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa on Thursday.

The total number of recoveries in the State as of now stands at 16,780. The State has currently four active cases, while 56 people died due to the contagion so far. The recovery rate and positivity rate in the state currently stand at 99.64 per cent and 0.024 per cent, respectively.

Tirap district has the highest number of active cases with two, while the Capital Complex region and Changlang has one each.

Meanwhile, a total of 48,752 persons have been inoculated in the State so far since the vaccine drive began in January this year, said State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung.

