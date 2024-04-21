Arunachal Pradesh: Sanitary pads distribution as return gifts to all women voters

YUPIA: In one of its kind initiative, 'sanitary pads' were given out as return gifts to all the women voters who casted their votes in all women managed polling stations on Friday. Around 600 women voters benefitted from the initiative.

The beautifully packed packets with a printed note, "Thank you for your vote. Your vote is the gateway to women empowerment," was very well received by the voters.

The initiative is an effort of District Election Office (DEO), Yupia in general and RO 13- Itanagar (ST)Assembly constituency Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, in particular.

The poll day to simultaneous election 2024 under DEO Papumpare went peacefully without any untoward incident. Voters on poll day witnessed participation of first time voters, women and senior citizens.

